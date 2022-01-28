Nexgel Inc’s (NASDAQ:NXGL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 31st

Nexgel’s (NASDAQ:NXGL) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Nexgel had issued 2,585,000 shares in its IPO on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $14,217,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Nexgel’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Nexgel has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

NexGel Inc is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc is based in Langhorne, Pa.

