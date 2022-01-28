Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $260.00. The company traded as low as $169.89 and last traded at $175.36, with a volume of 15150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.79.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

