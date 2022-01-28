Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 5436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

