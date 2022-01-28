Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.54. 95,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,981,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

About Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

