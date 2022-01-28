Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 14.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.54. 95,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,981,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.
The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.
About Corning (NYSE:GLW)
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
