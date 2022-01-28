HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 28442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

