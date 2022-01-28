Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $179.00 price target on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $168.60, with a volume of 2210037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.83.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,737. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

