Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.56.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.99. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$88.85 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The stock has a market cap of C$30.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.010001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.