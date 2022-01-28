Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTEX stock opened at C$57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$54.67 and a 1 year high of C$69.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.24.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at C$74,699,001.35. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at C$878,962.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

