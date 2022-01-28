Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 750.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $134.92 on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

