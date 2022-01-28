Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBB. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.42.

SBB stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$461.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

