Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRQ. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

TRQ opened at C$23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

