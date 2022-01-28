Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRQ. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.
TRQ opened at C$23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.