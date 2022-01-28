Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 268.8% in January

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.76. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

