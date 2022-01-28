Simon Stilwell Acquires 200,000 Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($29,681.60).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,420.40).

LON BONH opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BONH. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

