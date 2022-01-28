Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NOG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

