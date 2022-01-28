Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.