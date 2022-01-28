Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of PI opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,419 shares of company stock worth $82,637,538. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.