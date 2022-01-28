Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Joanna Hall Buys 1,542 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,690.50).

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73).

BRW stock opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £982.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.83. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.