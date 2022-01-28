Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Buys £49,952 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.93) on Friday. Marlowe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 963.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 896.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of £730.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marlowe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.