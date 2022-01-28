Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$428.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

