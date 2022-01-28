FY2021 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut by Analyst

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.88.

SCBFF stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

