FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Decreased by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million.
Shares of ALA opened at C$26.04 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.