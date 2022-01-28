FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Decreased by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA opened at C$26.04 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$27.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

