Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

