TheStreet Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

