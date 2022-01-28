Reviewing Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Allakos alerts:

This table compares Allakos and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos N/A -37.16% -32.81% RedHill Biopharma -114.75% -361.74% -49.45%

78.0% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Allakos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allakos and RedHill Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos 1 7 2 0 2.10 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Allakos currently has a consensus price target of $90.36, indicating a potential upside of 1,357.44%. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 673.54%. Given Allakos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allakos is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Allakos has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allakos and RedHill Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos N/A N/A -$153.48 million ($4.13) -1.50 RedHill Biopharma $64.36 million 1.82 -$76.17 million ($2.31) -0.97

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Allakos. Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHill Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats Allakos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The company was founded by Christopher Bebbington, Nenad Tomasevic, Bruce S. Bochner, and Robert Schleimer in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 1/2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and Phase 2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which has completed Phase 2a study. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.