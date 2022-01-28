Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Trevena reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

