American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share.
AAL opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
