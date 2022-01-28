American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.54 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

AAL opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

