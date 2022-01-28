Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
