Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanofi stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

