Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPB opened at $87.95 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

