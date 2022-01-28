Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$76.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,639,572. Insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $19,480,645 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.