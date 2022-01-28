BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$6.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.75.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

