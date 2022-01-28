National Bankshares Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$50.61 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.84 and a twelve month high of C$52.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

