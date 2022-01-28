Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 460.49.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.