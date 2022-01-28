iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.29. Approximately 2,966,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,195,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.65.

