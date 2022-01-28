VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

