$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report sales of $40.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $57.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 24,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

