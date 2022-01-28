Strong Price Hits $517.06 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Strong has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $71.49 million and $8.50 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $517.06 or 0.01385681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

