EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. 17,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 16,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

