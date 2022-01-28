MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.00 Million

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $540.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $537.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.79. 1,078,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,402. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.22 and a 200 day moving average of $611.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 64.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

