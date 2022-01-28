Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.10 or 0.06521194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

