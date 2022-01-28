Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.17

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $675,358.51 and approximately $2.65 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.10 or 0.06521194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

