Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 26.9%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) traded down 26.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 128,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 31,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

