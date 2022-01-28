Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading Down 1.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.