Arweave (AR) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $26.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.50 or 0.00082046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

