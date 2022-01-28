Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMY remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Thursday. 30,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

