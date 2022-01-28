Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FINMY remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Thursday. 30,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $4.69.
Leonardo Company Profile
