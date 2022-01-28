Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.37 Million

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $863.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.75 million and the highest is $877.35 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $665.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.05. 589,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,294. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

