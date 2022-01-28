Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 billion and the lowest is $14.22 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $76.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.79 billion to $89.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.14 billion to $127.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $925.41.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $108.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $829.10. 48,842,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

