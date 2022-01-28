Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.78 Million

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $731.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.60 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.46. 266,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,640. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $360.42 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

