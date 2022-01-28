$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JLL stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

