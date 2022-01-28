Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) fell 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

About Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

