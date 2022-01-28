Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $140,744.96 and $1,175.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $22.09 or 0.00059418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.